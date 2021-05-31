Janette Manrara shares rare photo of mum for sweet reason The dancing pro said it hurt her heart not to celebrate the special day with her

Janette Manrara has shared a sweet snap of her mum to celebrate her birthday while admitting that it "hurt [her] heart" not to be spending the special day with her.

Posting a snap of her mum, Maritza, at Disney World on Instagram, Janette captioned the snap: "Happy Birthday to the most dedicated mom I could have ever asked for @stepby2designs. She has taught me so much about having BIG dreams and chasing them, about humility, about kindness, about strength, and about love.

"It hurts my heart so much to not be with you today on your special day. I know you will be filled with love because you have only given an abundance of your own to everyone around you. I love you mom.... with all my heart and soul. The HAPPIEST of birthdays from across the big pond!"

Janette's friends and co-stars were quick to comment on the heartfelt post, with Dr Ranj writing: "Happy birthday mama! @stepby2designs," while Clara Amfo added: "Ahhh Gemini power! @stepby2designs."

Meanwhile, Maritza looked as if she was having the best day while spending it on the beach with Janette's siblings, Lesley and Alejandro. Posting a series of snaps, she wrote: "Having the best day today on my birthday." In another post, she added: "Two out of my three babies, missing you @jmanrara but feeling so happy to have these two with me today."

Janette recently opened up about when she might become a mum herself in an interview with Loose Women. Chatting on the show back in February, she explained: "I think what Aljaž and I kind of discovered in the first lockdown and being separated is how much we really are a team, and that when we do decide to have children we are more than ready.

"Because we really, really do love and support each other, and I think for any newcoming parent or people that are considering becoming parents, the most important thing is that mum and dad have this kind of unity and really feel like they are going to go at this together."

