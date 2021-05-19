Janette Manrara poses in incredible bikini for sun-kissed photo The Strictly Come Dancing star looks so glamorous!

Janette Manrara has showed off a stylish new look on Instagram as she enjoys a break in the sun.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro shared a glimpse of her time by the pool with her followers, and she couldn't have looked more stunning.

The 37-year-old wore a white bikini decorated with thin blue stripes, and she had wisely untied the straps to avoid any tan lines!

Janette gave the camera a huge smile and accessorised her look with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat decorated with a black-and-white scarf.

The star is making the most of her holiday after restrictions on travelling to some countries were lifted on Monday.

Florida native Janette loves to soak up some rays and so headed to Portugal, where she is enjoying a long-awaited reunion with her sister.

She can't be joined by her husband and co-star, Aljaz Skorjanec, as he remains in the UK rehearsing for his upcoming stage show, Here Come The Boys.

Janette posed by the pool on her Portugal holiday

On Tuesday, Janette spent some time alone before her sister arrived to join her, enjoying a relaxed meal outside.

Sharing a clip that showed her sipping on a glass of red wine at the hotel restaurant, she panned the camera to show off the lush green scenery, and said: "Dinner for one team, look how pretty".

The pretty brunette is staying at The Savoy Palace, which features a stunning rooftop infinity pool and a range of stylish bars.

The star recently shared a stunning throwback beach photo

No doubt Janette will continue to enjoy the lovely weather during her trip, and it's not the only time she's showed off her dancer's figure in a sleek two-piece recently.

Last week, the 2020 Strictly finalist shared a throwback snap from a holiday with her friend and co-star Katya Jones, which saw both women rocking bright yellow bikinis.

Both Janette and Katya looked stunning in the sweet photo, with their long hair flowing as they beamed at the camera.

