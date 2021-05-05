Janette Manrara looks sensational in orange bikini The star celebrated a trip to the spa

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has treated herself to something that many must be wishing for at the moment – a spa day.

The dancer shared a series of clips from her visit to an undisclosed spa, and she looked incredible in an orange bikini.

In one clip, she showed off her toned physique in the swimwear as she prepared for some relaxation, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Janette treated herself to a relaxing visit in a darkened room, as some calming music played, and to a "sauna for one."

A second clip saw her nodding with glee in a white bathrobe as she prepared to lounge in a sauna, as she whispered "nice" into the camera.

But her last clip was tinged with a little bit of sadness, as the professional dancer admitted that she didn't "want to leave" as she wandered around.

And it wasn't just the swimwear that showed how prepared Janette was for her spa visit, as she also took along a small water bottle with her.

The dancer looked incredible

Janette's small day out came after she gave fans a bittersweet update. She shared that her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, had started rehearsals for his new show Here Come the Boys.

The dance tour, which was originally planned to be nationwide but had to be stripped back because of the coronavirus pandemic, features her husband alongside current Strictly stars Graziano Di Prima and Nadiya Bychkova.

The tour also features former Strictly professionals Pasha Kovalev and Robin Windsor and former contestant Karim Zeroual, who reached the final of series 17.

To mark the event, Janette shared the first picture she ever took with her future husband Aljaz.

"This was the first picture @aljazskorjanec and I ever took together! 2010! We were just friends then," she wrote. "Little did I know..."

The star treated herself to a small spa day

She added that their London home was feeling a little lonely without him, saying: "He starts rehearsals today for @herestheboys so our home feels a little bit empty.

"Cannot WAIT to watch him & the whole cast on stage! But for today, reminiscing these beautiful memories is making me smile."

The post prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one writing: "You really make the most gorgeous couple, you both radiate happiness and love," and another adding: "You haven't aged at all! Beautiful pic."

The couple have been married since 2017, celebrating their big day with not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

