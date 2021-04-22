Janette Manrara looks flawless in white for romantic day with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly couple married in 2017

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoyed a very romantic day out in Windsor on Thursday, and the 'Latin Sensation' had the perfect spring look.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, the dancers admired a beautiful tree that was blossoming before heading out into the historic town.

Janette was ready for whatever the weather threw at her, as she styled out a long white coat alongside some tan trousers and trainers, completed with a pair of white sunglasses.

She also complimented her husband on his look, which consisted of a tan jacket, checkered shirt and white T-shirt, as well as a pair of jeans, blue trainers and sunglasses.

In her first video, Janette wrote that she "loved this tree" and in another video complimented her husband's look.

Aljaz responded by saying: "This is a video that we are taking now because I was waiting to take a photo of you…" before Janette interjected: "I really like this tree!"

The star really liked the blossoming tree

The Slovenian dancer continued: "And you really like the tree. So, here is a video of the tree and…" Janette then interrupted again, joking: "And now a video of you, with the tree."

The couple appeared to have a very romantic day together as they strolled past Windsor Castle, and Aljaz recorded a small clip of his wife giggling.

After their walk, the pair headed for the Summer River House, where Janette enjoyed a refreshing mojito.

Janette and Aljaz recently enjoyed a series of reunions with some of their former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars.

The couple had a romantic day in Windsor

Janette first met up with series 16 runner-up Ashley Roberts, and the pair dined at a riverside restaurant, but had to wrap up warm as temperatures dropped.

She then joined her husband in visiting series 17 contestant Emma Weymouth for a beautiful outside meal.

The group had a beautifully prepared spaghetti bolognese and as Emma served the food, Janette said: "Already had some food today, but when she's serving you, you can't say no."

As Emma placed the meal onto Janette's plate, the dancer exclaimed: "Look at that! You can't say no to that!"

