Janette Manrara amazes fans in skimpy dress in previously unseen photo The Strictly Come Dancing star is so glam!

Janette Manrara wowed her social media followers on Sunday when she shared a stunning throwback photo.

The pro dancer took to Instagram, where she uploaded a picture of herself with her former dance teacher.

SEE: Janette Manrara looks flawless in white for romantic day with Aljaz Skorjanec

The snap showed the pair hugging while smiling for the camera, and Janette's slim figure was visible in a skimpy white dress which showed off her bare stomach and back and was slit to the thigh at the front.

The pretty brunette wore her hair pulled back and decorated with a large flower. She also accessorised with pretty diamante earrings and a matching choker necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara looks like a bride in gorgeous white lace dress

Her friend and teacher, meanwhile, held onto a large dance trophy, proving that Janette's success goes back a long way!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara's exciting house plans

SEE: Janette Manrara's waist-cinching ballgown is the stuff of dreams

The star captioned the photo with a heartfelt caption which began: "Happy birthday to my dance teacher @mannycastrodt. He taught me the importance of hard work, dedication, and hope!

Janette shared the lovely throwback photo with fans

"From a little Cuban girl in Miami, to a dancer on the biggest dance show on telly!"

Janette went on: "He pushed me, he believed in me, and he taught me that we should never stop chasing our biggest of dreams no matter how BIG they are! Te quiero Jefe! [I love you, boss!] Happy Birthday! #DanceTeacher #DTPride."

The dancer's former Strictly partner Dr Ranj posted a red heart emoji in response, as did many of her followers.

Other fans added: "Amazing! Also you do not age," "Lovely… amazing dancer you are x," and: "You literally don’t look any different!"

The star recently shared another gorgeous throwback with co-star Katya Jones

The 37-year-old has certainly been stylish for a long time.

Earlier this week, she shared a more recent throwback from a holiday with her friend and co-star Katya Jones, which saw both women rocking bright yellow bikinis.

Both Janette and Katya looked stunning in the sweet photo, with their long hair flowing as they beamed at the camera.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.