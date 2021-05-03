Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara shared a bittersweet update with fans on Sunday as she revealed that her husband Aljaz Skorjanec had began rehearsals for his Here Come The Boys dance tour.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair before they became a couple, the dancer wrote on Instagram: "This was the first picture @aljazskorjanec and I ever took together! 2010! We were just friends then. Little did I know..."

She added that their London home was feeling a little lonely without him, saying: "He starts rehearsals today for @herestheboys so our home feels a little bit empty. Cannot WAIT to watch him & the whole cast on stage! But for today, reminiscing these beautiful memories is making me smile."

How lovely is that? The post prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one writing: "You really make the most gorgeous couple, you both radiate happiness and love," and another adding: "You haven't aged at all! Beautiful pic."

The couple have been married since 2017, celebrating their big day with not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.



Janette shared the beautiful throwback post

Janette and Aljaz revealed to HELLO! in January that they are making plans to start a family.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told us.

Janette and Aljaz have spoken about their hopes of starting a family

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."