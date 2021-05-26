Janette Manrara couldn't be prouder as she celebrates Aljaz Skorjanec's latest success The dancer was so proud!

Janette Manrara couldn't be prouder of her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, as she celebrated his latest success.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals secret behind happy marriage with Janette Manrara – exclusive

The Strictly Come Dancing star has teamed up with Strictly pros Graziano Di Prima and Nadiya Bychkova, as well as former pros Pasha Kovalev and Robin Windsor and former contestant Karim Zeroual, for a new dance tour.

The show titled Here Come the Boys launched on Tuesday night, and Janette sparkled as she headed out to watch the show – courtesy of an Instagram filter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara looks like a bride in white lace gown

The star looked so glamorous in the back of a taxi with a white face mask and sparkly silver dress.

"Look how sparkly!" she joked, teasing fans with where she was headed.

Janette also took various clips throughout the show, including one where Aljaz danced with Nadiya, and she was full of praise for the pair.

"These two together are [flame emoji]! So proud of them," she said.

The professional dancer also left an incredibly moving tribute as she prepared to watch the show.

Janette sparkled as she headed to watch the tour

"So excited to watch my husband & all my friends FINALLY on stage!" she wrote.

MORE: Janette Manrara wows fans in yellow bikini in sun-kissed photo

MORE: Janette Manrara shares sadness in bittersweet post on husband Aljaz Skorjanec

"It's been too long & things are still being cancelled all the time so will have my heart filled w/ joy to see that at least these wonderful human beings who were able to put this together, will be dancing for all of us who miss it so much tonight!"

She then jested: "Good luck to this entire team! I will be screaming (Apologies ahead of time to those sat near me!)"

Janette is recently back from a trip to Portugal, where she was joined by her sister, Lesly.

Due to COVID restrictions, the siblings had spent over a year without seeing each other in person, so they were keen to make up for lost time!

The dancer had a heartfelt message

The sisters shared several selfies from their holiday together, and Janette left a touching message as she prepared to jet back to the UK.

"Our last day together yesterday (until who knows when) was yet again beautiful in Madeira, Portugal, Janette wrote.

"Going home with the most wonderful memories. We visited the spectacular gardens of #MontePalaceMadeira and we wish we could have stayed there all day. It was stunning!"

Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the sisters' reunion. "You two are so beautiful! So happy you had a lovely holiday!" said one fan, whilst another wrote: "Beautiful. Reunited at last."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.