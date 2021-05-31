Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell reunite for Memorial Day weekend Matt and Rachael appear to have rekindled their romance

Former Bachelor star Matt James appears to have rekindled his romance with Rachael Kirkconnell, as the pair spent Memorial Day weekend together.

The two met on the ABC show but split when it emerged frontrunner Rachael had attended antebellum parties in 2018 while at college.

Matt gave his final rose to Rachael but on the final episode of the show, the pair confirmed they had split while the 24-year-old "did the work" learning about why her actions were offensive and harmful.

It seems, however, they have kissed and made up, as they are regularly spotted in New York City together and have now hit Montauk, in New York's Long Island, for the long weekend.

Joined by Matt's BFF Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Camila Kendra, the two were seen together at a local bar, with Rachael standing next to Matt enjoying a sip of her drink.

He also shared a picture of him and Tyler together, to which Rachael commented: "Forever the third wheel."

Matt was previously a professional American football player, and enjoyed a brief stint in the NFL before being cut. He has since founded his own business, ABC Food Tours.

Their mission statement reads: "Our mission at ABC Food Tours is to empower students by providing experiences across diverse cultures and career opportunities through food/fitness, education, and skills-based training."

Matt was the first Black bachelor for the hit ABC show, which was rocked by scandal due to Rachael's college pictures and host Chris Harrison stepping down as host amid controversy surrounding his comments on racism and the "woke police."

Matt gave Rachael his final rose

ABC confirmed the news, sharing a statement that read: "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.

"In his absence, former Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

Chris came under fire when he defended Rachael's actions, and appeared to talk over Rachel Lindsay - the first black Bachelorette - when she attempted to explain why Rachael's actions were insensitive.

