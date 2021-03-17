Bachelorette's Clare Crawley wears engagement ring again two months after ending engagement with Dale Moss The pair met in 2020 on Clare's season of The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss proved they are truly back together after packing on the PDA in New York.

The pair met in 2020 on Clare's season of The Bachelorette, and left show bosses up in arms after they quit the show early to become engaged.

In January 2021 they confirmed they had split but in recent weeks were spotted together holding hands in Florida.

Now the two have reunited in New York City, with Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, pictured outside his apartment, and Clare wearing her engagement ring again.

Dale and Clare are giving romance another shot

In pictures shared by The Sun, the on-again couple rocked matching face masks, with Dale keeping warm in a beige jacket with a white top and blue jeans.

Former Bachelorette Clare wore a black, leather jacket, a cropped gray shirt, and jeans as they walked together arm in arm.

Dale confirmed their split in January in a statement on Instagram that said they had "decided to go our separate ways."

Clare shocked bosses by quitting The Bachelorette two weeks in to become engaged to Dale

But Clare later denied his statement, and claimed she was made aware of the "mutual statement" at the same time as fans.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I'm crushed," she said.

The reality star added: "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

She is now wearing her engagement ring again

It was later alleged Dale had cheated on Clare, and although he denied the allegations he did admit to "mistakes."

A source told Us Weekly of their reunion that they are "just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here