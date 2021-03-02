Serena P teases fans over rumors she is the next Bachelorette Serena quit The Bachelor after hometown dates

The Bachelor star Serena Pitt has opened up on rumors she may be the next Bachelorette - revealing she would "definitely consider it."

Serena P found fame on Matt James’ recent season of the ABC show but chose to step away from the show, after admitting she was not in love with the contestant.

"I can see how this journey works," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Serena was a frontrunner for Matt's season

As much as it didn't work out for me this season, that's not to say that I'm not still looking for love and open to it and ready for it. If that opportunity was presented to me, I would definitely consider it."

Serena left the show after hometown dates, telling Matt 28, that she was not ready for him to drop to one knee and propose.

She also spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding the show, after Chris Harrison stepped back following his comments on racism.

Chris Harrison stepped back following his comments on racism

The 22-year-old said she would "struggle" if she were chosen to be the Bachelorette and Chris remained the host.

"I would need to see the changes that have been happening in his life, and the actions that he has taken, and will be continuing to take moving forward, to feel comfortable welcoming him into the Bachelorette season."

Katie has also been rumored to be a frontrunner

Katie Thurston had also become the subject of the rumors after Bachelor insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone, tweeted: "(SPOILER): At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette.

"Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."

But taking to her Instagram stories, Katie posted a selfie along with the caption: "Reading my texts this morning like," before adding:

"News to me."

