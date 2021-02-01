The Bachelor star Brittany Galvin responds to escort claims The reality star spoke out on her Instagram

The Bachelor star Brittany Galvin has responded to claims she worked as an escort before joining the reality TV show. During last week's show, fellow contestant Anna Redman made the claim about Brittany – prompting Brittany to speak out on her social media.

MORE: The Bachelor's Victoria Larson speaks out after arrest report resurfaces

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the 23-year-old wrote: "I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don't let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful. I'm here to support you like how you have to me!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Bachelor star Catherine Giudici and her son reveal kind gesture

The model added: "If this happened to me in the real world, I'd brush it off because I know my truth. But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships.

"Lastly, yes it was a [expletive] thing to do, but let's not destroy someone's life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don't want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all."

MORE: The Bachelor viewers criticise 'mean girls' after arrival of new contestant

MORE: The Bachelor fans left shocked after contestant makes abrupt departure

MORE: Is Victoria a producer plant on The Bachelor?

Are you enjoying season 26 of the show?

Brittany's comment came soon after many viewers watching the reality dating programme, which is on its 25th season, criticised some of the contestants for their "mean girls" moments.

One person tweeted last week: "I am actually so disgusted with multiple girls this season on @BachelorABC. The fact that these girls are so judgmental and awful is sickening. A round of applause to the girls that have called it out as not right. #TheBachelor #bachelorabc."

Another viewer echoed this, writing: "Does anyone actually find watching mean girls entertaining? It's just yuck. Give us longer dates and conversations pleeeease #TheBachelor," while a third praised Katie – who stuck up for Brittany – tweeting: "Katie with the extra brownie points for being a real one... I'm tired of the mean girls too #TheBachelor."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.