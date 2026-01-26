Inside The Bachelor's Colton Underwood’s stalking controversy with ex Cassie Randolph as The Traitors backlash grows

Colton Underwood’s time on The Traitors has re-sparked conversations far beyond the show’s current dramas, bringing the attention back onto his complicated past both on and off reality television.

As the former The Bachelor star makes his latest reality TV appearance, many viewers are once again revisiting the controversy surrounding his relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, and the shifty history he cannot seem to run from.

Colton Underwood's The Traitors headshot

Cassie and Colton's history

Colton and Cassie’s romance began on The Bachelor in 2019, where their unconventional ending, choosing to date rather than get engaged, was praised at the time. However, their split in 2020 quickly became headline news for vastly different reasons. Cassie later filed for a temporary restraining order against Colton, alleging that he had repeatedly harassed her following their breakup.

© Getty Images Cassie Randolph and Michelle Randolph attend the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in 2025.

In court documents obtained by People, Cassie claimed Colton sent excessive messages, showed up unannounced at her home, and placed a tracking device in her car. The situation shocked fans of The Bachelor and has left a large dent in Colton's reputation, which continues to be mentioned whenever he reenters the public eye.

The restraining order was ultimately dropped later that year after the pair reached a private agreement, and Colton has since spoken only briefly about the situation stating in 2020: "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."

The backlash

Now, with Colton back on television in The Traitors, the controversy has resurfaced among viewers, many of whom are just now learning of his history. Demi Burnett, who was also on season 23 of The Bachelor with Cassie and Colton, slammed his casting on The Traitors.

Demi stated in January 2026 that seeing him on The Traitors "makes me sick," arguing that the producers were giving him favorable edits that glossed over his very serious past allegations. While the show has so far avoided directly addressing the controversy, it continues to linger in the background as audiences dissect every interaction.

Colton's personal life

Colton Came out as gay in April 2021. Opening up for the first time about his sexuality in an interview with Good Morning America, he spoke then about the timing of his announcement: "I think there’s a real fear for me that people are going to say that I’m coming out to try to save my image and that I’m coming out to bury the drama that I had with Cassie."

© Photo: Instagram Colton & his husband Jordan.

In the years since in The Bachelor days, Colton has taken major steps in his personal life. He married political strategist Jordan C. Brown in May 2023 and they welcomed their first child, a son named Bishop Colton Brown, in September 2024, via surrogate.