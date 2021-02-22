The Bachelor: everything you need to know about Matt James Get the details on Matt!

Matt James is the currently dishy bachelor looking for love on the hit reality show The Bachelor, but how much do you know about the gorgeous singleton behind the scenes? Find out everything you need to know about the star here...

How did Matt James get the gig on The Bachelor?

Matt was previously going to be a cast member of The Bachelorette when he was spotted from the lockdown and studio bosses decided that he would be perfect to take centre stage on his own show.

Speaking about his casting, the president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, released a statement which read: "When filming [Crawley’s season] couldn’t move forward as planned [because of the coronavirus pandemic], we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor." The rest, as they say, is history!

Who will Matt pick?

What does Matt James do for a living?

Matt was previously a professional American football player, and enjoying a brief stint in the NFL before being cut. He has since founded his own business, ABC Food Tours. Their mission statement reads: "Our mission at ABC Food Tours is to empower students by providing experiences across diverse cultures and career opportunities through food/fitness, education, and skills-based training.

"ABC Food Tours inspires students across New York City to create meaningful, equitable connections that will break the oppressive cycle of poverty."

Have you been watching the show?

Is Matt James engaged?

Although Matt has yet to speak out about whether he is engaged or not, or indeed who he will choose on the hit show, he did hint at his potential romance on a recent interview with Good Morning America. Chatting to the bachelor, host TJ Holmes said: "We’ll see you back here with your fiancée in a couple of weeks,” to which he said: "I’m looking forward to that." Co-host Robin Roberts then joked: "He didn't deny it!"

