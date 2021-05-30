Lara Spencer shares romantic beach snap as she enjoys weekend trip with husband Lara and Richard wed in 2018

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has shared stunning snaps from her romantic Memorial Day weekend away with husband Richard McVey.

The news anchor hit Gulf Stream, on the east coast of Florida, and shared a sweet beach picture with Richard.

The pair cuddled into each other on the beach, with the atlantic ocean in the background and Lara rocking a big straw hat to protect her from the sun.

"Summer 2021 officially off to a very good start," the 51-year-old captioned the post.

In a second post, the pair hit the green for a round of golf, and Lara joked that the visor hat she purchased was so big it had its "own zip code".

"Only visor they had. I think it has its own zip code," she shared, adding the hashtag #UFO.

Richard and Lara hit the beach

The trip came after Lara's son Duff graduated form high school, and the mon-of-two was every inch the proud parent as she shared pictures on social media.

Lara shared a special photo from the graduation, which featured her son and her daughter, Katherine, and the kids' grandmother.

Duff looked incredibly smart in the snap, wearing a blue blazer with a white shirt, chinos and trainers, and Katherine looked beautiful in a red dress.

The pair enjoyed a game of golf

Lara's mom was also rocking her fashion game in a stunning green floral coat.

"So lucky to have mom with us to watch Duff graduate," Lara gushed.

"We are bursting with pride and filled with love for @brunswickschool and all the boys who made the very best of their senior year in a year like no other. #classof2021"

Duff celebrated with his family

The presenter also got emotional when her son went off for his prom night, admitting that she was "tearing up" over the event.

"I know many of you have been here, and there is such comfort in that," she shared.

Her co-stars Amy Robach and Sam Champion both sent their love and support, with Sam sharing heart and fist bump emojis, while Amy commented: "Congratulations- I’m in the same boat girl - bittersweet and beautiful."

