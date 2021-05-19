GMA's Lara Spencer is every bit a proud mom as she posts son's graduation pictures The star is a proud mom-of-two

Lara Spencer was every bit a proud mom on Thursday as her son, Duff, graduated from his high school, Brunswick School.

The Good Morning America star was gushing with pride for her eldest son, who had recently celebrated his prom night.

Lara shared a special photo from the graduation, which featured both her son and her daughter, Katherine, the kids' grandmother.

Duff looked incredibly smart in the snap, wearing a blue blazer with a white shirt, chinos and trainers, and Katherine looked beautiful in a red dress.

Lara's mom was also rocking her fashion game in a stunning green floral coat.

"So lucky to have mom with us to watch Duff graduate," Lara gushed. "We are bursting with pride and filled with love for @brunswickschool and all the boys who made the very best of their senior year in a year like no other. #classof2021"

The proud mom also shared an online article, that featured her son in its main image.

Duff celebrated with his family

Lara's fans were quick to congratulate her son for hitting the monumentous milestone, including her co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton who wrote: "Congrats."

Many others echoed Jennifer's exact words, as one added: "Congratulations, BEAUTIFUL PICTURE."

"Beautiful picture and memories," said a third.

The presenter got emotional when her son went off for his prom night, admitting that she was "tearing up" over the event. "I know many of you have been here, and there is such comfort in that," she shared.

Lara got emotional on her son's prom night

"My mom reminded me of a great saying that goes something like 'Don’t be sad that it's ending. Be happy that it happened'. I can't remember the exact wording so pls share it if you know it; And I would love to hear any other comforting words that might come in handy as I celebrate this milestone with my first born today."

Her co-stars Amy Robach and Sam Champion both sent their love and support, with Sam sharing heart and fist bump emojis, while Amy commented: "Congratulations- I’m in the same boat girl - bittersweet and beautiful."

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer. The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced.

She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

