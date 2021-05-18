GMA's Lara Spencer supported by Amy Robach as she cries over special moment It was prom night at the Spencer household

Lara Spencer's son has enjoyed a special prom night and graduation from high school - leaving his mom in tears.

The Good Morning America anchor took to social media to share a picture with her eldest son, Duff, sharing that she was "already tearing up" even though graduation was still a few hours away.

"I know many of you have been here, and there is such comfort in that," she shared.

"My mom reminded me of a great saying that goes something like 'Don’t be sad that it’s ending. Be happy that it happened'. I can’t remember the exact wording so pls share it if you know it; And I would love to hear any other comforting words that might come in handy as I celebrate this milestone with my first born today."

Her co-stars Amy Robach and Sam Champion both sent their love and support, with Sam sharing heart and fist bump emojis, while Amy commented: "Congratulations- I’m in the same boat girl - bittersweet and beautiful."

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

Amy has two teenage daughters with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, Ava, 18, and Analise, 14.

The proud parent recently revealed that her firstborn had been offered a place at her dream university, NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The journalist posted an emotional tribute to Ava on Instagram at the beginning of April, alongside childhood photos and a confirmation letter from the prestigious acting school.

Amy wrote alongside the collage: "My little girl just had her dreams (and mine) come true with an acceptance to @nyutisch today!!!"

