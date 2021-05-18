Lara Spencer makes plea for help after discovery at family home The Good Morning America star was panicking

Lara Spencer found herself in a difficult situation on Tuesday when she made a discovery at her home and had no clue how to deal with it.

The GMA host used social media to reach out to her fans after finding a baby bird all alone in her backyard.

Lara took to her Instagram Stories with a video of herself holding a cardboard box with a fledgling inside.

WATCH: Lara Spencer didn't know what to do when she made the discovery at her home

She said she had no idea how to care for the chick and asked her followers to please tell her what she should be feeding it.

"Any advice.. baby bird needs our help," she captioned the video.

Lara appeared a little panicked in the short clip as she also berated her dog, Riva, for getting too close to the lonely creature.

The Good Morning America presenter is a huge animal lover and she recently caused quite a stir when she shared a photo of her pets inside her bedroom.

Lara found the baby bird while out in the garden with her dog Riva

Lara posted a snapshot of her three dogs sprawled across her bed and captioned it: "When you come home from dinner to find out you have really been missed."

All of her pet pooches looked longingly at her and many of her fans called the scene, "adorable," and "so sweet," but some were less than impressed.

"On your bed? Ugh," wrote one, while a second echoed the statement and added: "Little do you realise you are sleeping in THEIR bed," and a third asked: "Is that your bed?"

Lara is a huge animal lover and has three dogs

Lara adores her three furry friends, Riva, Coco and Dandy, and regularly shares photos with them on Instagram.

She also shares her home with her husband, Rick McVey, and her two children, Katharine and son Duff, who she had when married to ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Lara had a sweet reunion recently too when she bumped into her GMA "brother" Robert Marciano.

Lara's Connecticut home is stunning

The pair happened to run into each other a year after their last chance to spend time together, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"SO good to see my GMA brother @robertmarciano. It’s been over a year. We were so excited to run into each other we didn’t even notice the background," Lara captioned the post with Robert.

The picture was taken in front of a bathroom sign in an airport, as they were both on the same flight to Miami, Florida.

She added: "You should see the smiles under the masks."

