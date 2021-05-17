Lara Spencer stuns in beautiful beach photo during special reunion The Good Morning America star had a wonderful time by the ocean

Lara Spencer is a much-loved TV presenter, so it comes as no surprise that she has many friends too.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning photo of herself with one of her oldest friends, as they enjoyed a trip out on the beach.

Lara was pictured in a stylish crop top and navy joggers, and accessorised her look with a pair of oversized shades.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer shares glimpse inside incredible home

The mother-of-two posed on the sand alongside her childhood friend, and it looked like they were having the best time.

"Friends since first grade. Strong Island forever," Lara wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Very cool Lara," while another wrote: "Nothing like a strong friendship." A third added: "Such a beautiful picture."

GMA's Lara Spencer looked incredible on the beach

The TV star has been enjoying some time in the Sunshine State, having flown out to Florida on Saturday.

What's more, during her trip to the airport, Lara enjoyed an unexpected reunion with her GMA "brother" Robert Marciano.

The pair happened to run into each other a year after their last chance to spend time together, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GMA star has an incredibly busy work schedule

"SO good to see my GMA brother @robertmarciano. It’s been over a year. We were so excited to run into each other we didn’t even notice the background," Lara captioned the post.

The picture was taken in front of a bathroom sign in an airport, as they were both on the same flight to Miami, Florida.

While the star hasn't disclosed whether she is in Florida for work or pleasure, it's safe to say she deserves a well-earned rest if it's the latter.

Not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

During her spare time, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

The television personality is married to Richard McVey, who she said 'I do' to in 2018.

Prior to that, the ABC star was married to ex-husband David Haffenreffer for 15 years.

The pair share two teenage children, Duff and Katharine.

