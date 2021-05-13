Lara Spencer causes a stir with new photo from inside family home in Connecticut The Good Morning America star has a gorgeous house in Greenwich

Lara Spencer has delighted her social media followers with a new photo taken inside her family home – and it got quite the reaction!

MORE: Lara Spencer rocks monochrome bikini in celebratory photo with her family

The Good Morning America star posted a cute picture of her beloved pet dog Riva, who had made herself right at home on a bespoke piece of furniture.

In the image, Riva was pictured lounging across a beautiful handmade rope bench, looking happy and relaxed, with a patterned scarf around her neck.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's dog Riva steals the show in adorable home video

"Of all the places in the house – the dog beds, the rugs, the sofas, of course this is her favourite spot – a handmade rope bench that is going to look like a hammock in about a month at this rate!"

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Lara wrote in the caption. "Doesn't matter, hers now," one wrote, while another commented: "Aww but it seems perfect for her."

A third added: "But she looks adorable there!" Others commented on the stylish rope bench: "That's a beautiful bench," one wrote, while another agreed: "LOVE the bench."

The GMA star's dog had made herself right at home on her bespoke furniture

The mother-of-two had been on GMA with Riva, and their appearance was a hit with viewers.

"She was very well behaved this morning on GMA!" Cutie," one wrote, while another commented: "I love her so much, she sat really nicely with you this morning – looking right into the camera!"

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's photo of her husband sparks major fan reaction

Lara has an incredibly busy work schedule – not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.