Emma Willis made sure she wished her younger sister a happy birthday on Bank Holiday Monday. Sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram, the Voice UK host remarked: "Happy happy birthday to my baby sis... We love you so very much."

The gorgeous photograph sparked a huge fan reaction – with many commenting on their similarities. TV presenter Angela Scanlon remarked: "GENES." One follower said: "You look sooo alike x." A third post read: "Two very beautiful ladies."

It's not the first time Emma has given fans an insight into her family life with her sibling. Back in February, Emma took a trip down memory lane as she reflected on the moment she co-presented the 2017 BRIT Awards alongside Dermot O'Leary.

On the four-year anniversary of the exciting career highlight, the mum-of-three shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos - including one featuring both her sisters, Sharon and Rebecca Griffiths. "Post-show with my sisters," she simply wrote.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Emma and her husband Matt Willis headed to the Midlands for a family day out with good friends Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. The two families headed to Warwick Castle – and had the most amazing day, filled with fun activities and sun-soaked walking trails.

Emma posted this snap with her younger sister

"When your biggest one looks after their littlest one," Emma gushed alongside a snap of her daughter Isabelle carrying little Trixie.

Emma, 45, and Matt, 38, are doting parents to three young children. They have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

