Julianne Hough has been vacationing in Tulum, Mexico and Costa Rica over the past month, and she's put together an incredible video of her time in the countries.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional's post saw her and friends enjoying their time away from home partying on a boat.

The video clip also saw the gang partaking in some diving as well as some more relaxing pastimes like hiking or fishing.

Julianne caught fans' attention in the first few seconds of the four-minute clip when she emerged from the ocean in an eye-catching red and white bikini.

She swam around for a little bit, before reclining into the waves. "Nature," she started a lengthy caption with. "Adopt the pace of nature, her secret is patience – Emerson."

As she asked fans several existential questions, she added: "We can all learn a lot from nature, a natural order designed so artfully that it creates a natural, sustainable and nourishing ecosystem… with time!"

She continued: "Patience and understanding is beyond valuable to have for yourself, others and the world around you…. (I hope you took a deep breath and reminded yourself of that just now)."

The star relaxed in the waves

Julianne finished her post by paying tribute to the friends that she got to "experience this magical place" with and that her adventure helped remind her to "stay present and patient".

Fans fell in love with her caption and beautiful video, as one wrote: "You are radiance," and another quickly added: "Wow, amazing Jules."

Another took Julianne's caption to heart, writing: "Very inspiring… I like the way you look at life."

The star has frequently wowed fans during her incredible getaway, even channelling a mermaid in a beautiful white bikini with fishnets.

Julianne was seen dancing in the photos as she showed off her incredible physique and ripped abs from all angles.

The star has been enjoying a holiday with friends

"Feelin' fancy and free in this sage green "cover" up…not that it’s covering much 1. When do you feel the most free? It’s definitely when I'm dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me! 2. What can you do today to celebrate the freedom that already lives within you?" Julianne captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the snaps, with one writing, "Best catch of the sea! Mermaid Jules is caught in the net". Another added: "Can't believe that a fishnet could be sexy".

