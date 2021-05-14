Julianne Hough sunbathes with 'new boyfriend' but it isn't what you think The star ended her marriage in 2020

Julianne Hough soaked up the sun with her new love on Friday, but fans were not expecting this!

The star shared a video on Instagram Stories which showed off her toned dancer’s legs and cute white outfit.

However, the little guy sitting next to her stole the show and Julianne’s heart too.

WATCH: Julianne Hough looked lovely as she introduced her furry 'new boyfriend'

“Working away with my new boyfriend,” the DTWS professional wrote, as she introduced the adorable french bulldog who was sniffing her knee.

Julianne was busy working on her phone as she kicked back on the patio of her stunning Hollywood Hills home.

The dancer used to share the pad with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, but they announced they were splitting up after nearly three years of marriage in May 2020.

Julianne recently returned from her Costa Rican vacation with friends

At the time they released a statement which read: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Julianne split from her husband Brooks Laich in 2020

Julianne officially filed for divorce from the former hockey player in July.

She regularly shares videos from her gorgeous bachelorette pad and explained why she follows a “timeless” design when she told Better Homes & Garden: "Rather than buying on-trend, [Jake Arnold, interior designer] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless.

"I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old."

