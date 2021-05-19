Julianne Hough channels a mermaid in a white bikini topped with fishnets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Julianne Hough is living it up in Costa Rica and hitting the beach in style while she’s at it.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro made a fashion statement on the shore in a white bikini that she topped with a fishnet cover-up, matching fishnet pants, and several necklaces.

We're obsessed with Julianne's crochet net beach pants

Julianne uploaded photos of herself rocking the look on Instagram Wednesday, and she can be seen dancing in the photos as she showed off her incredible physique and ripped abs from all angles.

"Feelin’ fancy and free in this sage green "cover" up…not that it’s covering much 1. When do you feel the most free? It’s definitely when I’m dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me! 2. What can you do today to celebrate the freedom that already lives within you?", Julianne captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the snaps, with one writing, “Best catch of the sea! Mermaid Jules is caught in the net". Another added, "Can’t believe that a fishnet could be sexy".

The fit fashionista also thrilled fans when she styled out a brown swimsuit while she was vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, and posed with a huge palm leaf.

Julianne wowed in this low-lit photo during her vacation in Tulum

"Some might say I'm aloof. I'm more a leaf…", the star quipped in the caption of the low-lit snap and added a leaf emoji to further emphasize her point.

Fans were blown away by that post too, with one replying: "This caption babe, love it! You look gorgeous."

Many others were just left speechless with the beautiful snap and posted flames or heart-eyed face emojis.

