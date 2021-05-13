Julianne Hough leaves fans swooning with latest swimsuit picture

Julianne Hough frequently wows her fans with her incredible swimsuit photos, but while fans swooned over her latest photo, there was also a surprise accessory.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional styled out a brown swimsuit in some low lighting, but also added a huge palm leaf to the snap.

She joked in her caption: "Some might say I'm aloof. I'm more a leaf…" The star then added a leaf emoji to further emphasise her point.

Fans were blown away by Julianne's incredible post, as one said: "This caption babe, love it! You look gorgeous."

Many others were just left speechless with the beautiful snap, with many just posting flame or heart-eyed face emojis.

Although the star is known for her dancing prowess, she surprised fans earlier this year when she announced that her and BFF Nina Dobrev were launching their own vegan wine business.

Julianne added a surprise accessory to her shot

And while promoting the business, the star modelled an accessory even better than a palm leaf – a killer pair of aviator shades.

"Optimists look at life through Rose colored glasses... I say, let’s look at life through Rosé filled glasses," she captioned a picture of herself wearing the classic dark frames, and her eyes peeking out from above the top.

Wine isn't her only venture, as she has her wellness brand which she has described as a body positivity project. She told People magazine: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

Julianne has recently been enjoying herself while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and on Tuesday she stunned in the same swimsuit as her latest post.

Posing against a dark backdrop with her hand running through her wet hair, Julianne displayed her toned dancer's legs and incredible figure.

The star is known for her sensational beach photos

With the sun beaming on one side of her face, the dancer and actress gave a slight smile to the camera as she soaked up her surroundings.

In the caption of the mesmerising snap, she wrote: "A tiny speck of light in the depths of a centoté can make all the difference. During dark moments, what has been a source of light for you?"

Needless to say, fans went wild for Julianne's look, with one commenting: "OMG so gorgeous!"

A second wrote: "You are so pretty," and a third added: "You are the most adorable queen!"

