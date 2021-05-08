Julianne Hough takes the plunge with daring waterfall display The DWTS star performed some amazing stunts

Julianne Hough is having the time of her life on her Costa Rican getaway and her latest antics will blow you away.

The professional dancer put on a show-stopping display during a visit to some waterfalls - looking amazing while doing it.

Julianne trekked into the forest for some fun with friends which included diving off a cliff and throwing herself down an all-natural waterslide.

WATCH: Julianne Hough throws herself down an all-natural waterslide

The Dancing with the Stars alum shared her day out on her Instagram Stories and to say she’s daring would be an understatement.

Julianne wore a tiny pair of blue hot pants with a matching cropped vest as she documented her adventure.

She’s shared numerous photos of her tropical trip away, and she’s managed to look effortlessly summer chic in just about every outfit.

Julianne showed no fear!

The star has her own athleisure collection with MJG Sport which she kickstarted in 2017.

She revealed to Health what inspired her to create it and said: "I lived with a bunch of models when I first moved to Los Angeles, and they were always dressed to the nines, and I was always in my dance gear.

"I thought, 'I feel like such a shlub.' Nothing was really cute that I could go to the movies in or go to Target in or to dinner with the girls. But I was always dancing. So I needed to blend the two worlds.”

Julianne works hard to stay in shape but says making time to work out and eat healthily is just part of her regime.

She's enjoying a dreamy vacation

She swears by "moving" her body every single day, and will dance, hike, spin or do whatever takes her fancy.

When it comes to her diet, Julianne says she loves food and doesn't believe in depriving herself but avoids foods which cause inflammation.

There's something else she insists is imperative to looking and feeling her best too… sleep!

"Your workout is just one part of staying healthy," she shared with Delish. "The rest is sleeping and what you put into your body."

