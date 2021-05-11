Julianne Hough is a beach goddess in daring cut-out swimsuit on vacation The Dancing with the Stars pro is in Tulum, Mexico

Julianne Hough is living her best life right now, soaking up the sun during a tropical beach break in Tulum, Mexico.

The Dancing with the Stars pro is also making us green with envy thanks to her vacation wardrobe, especially her gorgeous collection of swimwear.

Julianne looked stunning on Tuesday in a beautiful, burgundy one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs to resemble a flower underneath her bust.

Posing against a dark backdrop with her hand running through her wet hair, Julianne displayed her toned dancer's legs and incredible figure.

With the sun beaming on one side of her face, the dancer and actress gave a slight smile to the camera as she soaked up her surroundings.

Captioning the mesmerising snap, she wrote: "A tiny speck of light in the depths of a centoté can make all the difference. During dark moments, what has been a source of light for you?"

Julianne looked gorgeous during her break in Tulum, Mexico

Needless to say, fans went wild for Julianne's look, with one commenting: "OMG so gorgeous!" A second wrote: "You are so pretty," and a third added: "You are the most adorable queen!"

Last week, Julianne was in Costa Rica with her KINRGY clan and it looked positively dreamy.

The dancer has been working hard on her wellness brand which she has described as a body positivity project. She told People magazine: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

Julianne and Nina have their own wine business

KINRGY isn’t the only business venture Julianne has sunk her teeth into recently, as she’s also launched her own brand of wine with her friend and fellow Hollywood star, Nina Dobrev.

While a wine line might sound surprising for someone who is so focused on their health, their venture is one with a difference.

Julianne and the Vampire Diaries actress decided to create a selection of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine!

