Kym Marsh has been knocking it out of the park with her fashion choices, sharing daily outfit snaps on Instagram as she presents Your Money And Your Life on BBC One with Matt Allwright. Her followers have been going wild for her bargain buys from high street retailers like ASOS and & Other Stories – and we've certainly been loving her looks.

But there's one recurring detail eagle-eyed fans have picked out from her recent pictures. Turns out the former Coronation Street actress has been wearing the same pair of nude heels in most of her snaps!

Kym has been rocking her favourite pair of nude heels in every recent snap

Thanking her stylist in her latest post, Kym wrote: "Today’s outfit styled once again by the amazing @martinealexander Dress: @veryuk Shoes: @kurtgeiger Hair and makeup by meeeeeeeeee!!!". Commenting underneath the post, one follower wrote, "Love those shoes, but you wear them every day!".

Kym's fans rushed to her defence, with one sharing, "it’s called sustainability!" Clearly, Kym is a girl after our own hearts – why change if it's working for her? We love her sustainable approach to fashion.

The former Hear'Say singer's latest look was perfectly on-point for summer, rocking a pretty white dress from Very. The elegant frock is just £38 in the sale, down from £48, and boasts a checked print and a sheer overlay.

Check Midi Dress – White, £38, Very

We've also uncovered Kym's go-to shoe and couldn't be happier that they're on sale too! Down to just £59, the Ali style from Kurt Geiger will see you through every socially-distanced gathering this summer and would equally be perfect for returning to the office.

Ali shoes, £59, Kurt Geiger

Kym definitely has a point – every girl needs a versatile pair of heels in her wardrobe that will go with any look. We're off to dust off our favourite pair of nude heels!

