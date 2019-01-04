Coronation Street's Kym Marsh reveals excitement over becoming a grandmother at 42 She refuses to be called grandma!

Kym Marsh has revealed her excitement over finding out she's going to become a grandmother at 42. The Coronation Street actress and singer appeared on This Morning on Friday with her 21-year-old daughter Emilie to share their brilliant family news. Kym said: "I'm so excited. Obviously it was a shock initially and wasn’t something I was expecting quite so soon, but I’m ecstatic and can’t wait," before adding: "My mum was 18 when she had my eldest brother, my sister was 18 when she had her first child, and I was 18 when I had David… so, actually [looking at Emily] you’ve done quite well!"

Describing how she feels about becoming a mother, Emilie said: "I can't wait, I'm so excited. At first it was the whole shock of being pregnant, especially being young, but then I thought, I’m not actually that young… had I talked about having children? No. It was a massive shock." When asked what she would like to be called - Granny, Grandma, Nanny - Kym confessed: "I can't… I’m really excited about being a grandparent but I was like, 'There’s no way I'm being a grandma or nanny!' So we looked on a website and found alternative names and I’m going to be Lolly!"

Mum-of-three Kym is also a doting mum to David, 22 and Polly, six. Tragically, &her son Archie was born 18 weeks early and passed away a few moments after his birth. Last year, she emotionally opened up about when she reunited with the nurse who saved Polly's life. The star gave birth to her daughter seven weeks prematurely back in 2011, and worried that her baby girl might not pull through. Chatting on Lorraine about meeting one of the nurses who saved her, she said: "It was wonderful to see Kath with Polly. She hasn't seen her since she left the unit, which was seven years ago now. Explaining to Polly who Kath was and to see her say thank you was lovely and we all got a little emotional."

With a new addition to the family on the way, it's going to be a big year for Kym!

