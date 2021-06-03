Amanda Holden shares rare photo of her 'grown up' daughter Lexi whilst on holiday in Portugal The family have jetted abroad during half-term

Amanda Holden is currently in Portugal with her family, and despite being quiet on social media, she couldn't help but gush about her eldest daughter Lexi on Wednesday.

MORE: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed

The Heart radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare picture of her daughter and captioned it: "My beautiful baby girl has grown up so fast. #Lexi."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in glittery red mini dress

The snap shows the 15-year-old wearing a blue shirt and smiling as she looks on towards the ocean.

Earlier in the day, mother-of-two Amanda posted an incredible snap of herself wearing a white bikini and matching white shirt in what looks like the same location. "...Feeling 'all white' today," she told her nearly two million followers, whilst the bright blue sky and seascape dazzled in the background.

RELATED: Amanda Holden shares exciting family news

READ: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the holiday snap, with Tess Daly praising her for wearing a bikini from her brand Naia Beach: "You look SENSATIONAL, love the @naia_beach."

Amanda's daughter Lexi

"Absolutely stunning," added a follower, whilst a second remarked: "Looking gorgeous Amanda!"

It's not the first time that the 50-year-old BGT star has shared photos of her children, and in the past, her fans have commented how much Lexi looks like a young Holly Willoughby.

During a holiday to the South of France in 2020, Amanda shared a family picture showing her alongside her husband Chris Hughes and her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

Many of the star's fans congratulated her on her gorgeous family while others couldn't help but comment on Lexi's appearance and her uncanny resemblance to the television presenter.

Amanda shared a photo from her sunny holiday

"Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby! I knew her at 15!" one fan commented, prompting another one to write: "I thought the exact same!"

Another remarked: "Was thinking the same thing!!" A fourth added: "I was just going to say that she looks like Holly Willoughby xx."

The 50-year-old previously shared a close-up snap of her and Lexi together and it left fans and friends speechless, with good friend Melissa Odabash calling her "my future super model" and "stunning".