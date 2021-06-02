Amanda Holden's new bikini snap leaves fans with questions The BGT judge appears to have jetted off for half-term

Amanda Holden shared a glamorous bikini picture on Wednesday – and the 50-year-old star has never looked better. The BGT star posed in a flattering white two-piece, but some fans were far more interested in the gorgeous backdrop behind her.

The TV star went barefoot in the picture, one hand resting on the wall behind her, and an oversized white shirt draped over her shoulders. So chic!

The bright blue sky and seascape in the background coupled with the white walls of the building and terracotta tiles all had fans convinced Amanda had jetted off somewhere hot for half-term.

They took to the comments section of her Instagram post, flooding the image with questions. One asked: "Where are you ??? X", while another said: "Looks like Portugal enjoy", to which one sarcastic fan commented: "Definitely Portugal, recognise the sea", with a Pinnochio nose emoji. A third chimed in with: "Portugal, Algarve, for sure".

Portugal is one of the only countries on Boris Johnson's Green List permitting travel from the UK, alongside the likes of Gibraltar and Iceland.

Amanda Holden looked stunning in a white bikini

We're so jealous Amanda has managed to get away for the week – and the star has no doubt been joined by husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Hollie and Lexi.

The radio host is enjoying a break from her Heart Breakfast presenting duties this week, but is expected to return once the school holidays are over.

Amanda's beach trip was very different to her last

Amanda last managed to get away in March, posing for a romantic seaside snap with her hubby – and the backdrop looked a lot chillier.

Enjoying a break during the last school holidays, the pair posed in matching duffle coats and sunglasses.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, seldom appear side by side on the BGT star's social media, but looked just as in love as ever while snuggling up on the blustery beach.