This Morning's Phillip Schofield changes perspective over 'personal struggles' after coming out as gay The This Morning star revealed his sexuality in February 2020

Phillip Schofield has reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed his perspective about coming out as gay. The This Morning host revealed his sexuality in February 2020 with a statement released on Instagram, before he appeared on the ITV daytime show to discuss his news with co-host Holly Willoughby.

In the latest issue of Radio Times, the 59-year-old explained how the coronavirus crisis made him realise there are "much bigger things in the world than personal struggles".

WATCH: Phillip Schofield make his announcement regarding his sexuality

"I think what’s important is that you realise that, in the space of a year, just how big other things can be - look what we've all gone through as a nation," he said. "There are much, much bigger things in the world than our own personal struggles."

At the time of the announcement, Phillip - who shares daughters Molly, 28, and Ruby, 25, with his wife of 27 years Stephanie - revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly.

Phillip then added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming.

"We've never had any secrets. It is tough but it's not something that has happened quickly, I have had to deal with his in my head for quite some time, we've gone through this together, we have been honest and have been open and Stephanie as I said, you know," he continued.

"She's amazing, she's incredible there's no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife the way she's supported me, she's astonishing, literally astonishing. It's a good question, you know this has been bothered me for a very long time."

