Al Roker shares beautiful rare family photo to mark bittersweet occasion The Today star is preparing for a big family event

Al Roker is feeling all the emotions as he prepares to walk his daughter down the aisle at her upcoming wedding.

The Today star marked the momentous occasion on Wednesday as he shared a rare photo of his family, including his three children, alongside a bittersweet message.

MORE: Al Roker's home is a better take on the Hamptons - see inside

Al's eldest, Courtney, is preparing to marry fiancé Wesley Laga this weekend following their 2020 engagement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker and family have the best reaction to daughter Leila's graduation

"Our last #familyphoto with @ouichefroker as a single woman before her wedding to @djweslaga," Al captioned the beautiful snap.

The weatherman's fans loved the sweet family moment, with one writing: "I wish Al Roker and his family would adopt me! They are a great family!"

A second said: "What a blessed year for the Roker family. Continued love, joy, prosperity, and good health." A third added: "Beautiful family photo! Wishing you all a wonderful wedding weekend."

MORE: Al Roker has fans overjoyed as he celebrates exciting family news

MORE: Al Roker shares emotional family post on bittersweet day: 'You are missed'

Al's eldest, Courtney (L) is getting married

While Al can't wait to walk his firstborn down the aisle, he recently revealed there was one thing he was nervous about.

In a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the popular weatherman was chatting to host Tamron Hall, who asked the father-of-the-bride if he was nervous.

"It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather," he said. He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked.

Al shares two of his children with wife Deborah Roberts

Al gets on incredibly well with Courtney's fiancé, and described him as a "lovely young man".

He said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.