Al Roker has fans overjoyed as he celebrates incredible family news The star initially made a small error

Today's Al Roker has had some amazing news to celebrate as his daughter Leila graduated from the American University of Paris.

The star had previously shared pictures showing the entire family celebrating the great news, but he ended up having to re-upload one of the clips after a small mistake.

Confessing his error in the post's caption, the weatherman wrote: "I realized I posted the wrong clip. Here's the actual moment when @cleilapatra graduates from @aupinstagram."

WATCH: Al Roker and family celebrate daughter Leila's graduation

But the small error didn't matter as the joyous clip spoke volumes as the family cheered as Leila's name came up on the screen.

And fans were full of celebrations in the comments as well, as one wrote: "Congrats Leila and never has a brother been more proud!! Look at Nick's dance!"

Another joked about Al's initial mistake, which he swiftly deleted, as they said: "I noticed. But I wasn't going to say anything.

"You have a beautiful family! Congrats to you and the family! Congrats to Leila!! To new beginnings!"

The family were incredibly proud

Many other fans were obsessed with Leila's brother's, Nick, reaction, as he did a little jig when her name flashed up on the screen.

"I LOVE Nick's enthusiasm," one said, while another added: "Love Nick's reaction!! Congrats to all."

Al previously showed some of the family's reaction earlier in the week, as they posed alongside Leila in her graduation gear.

Leila's mom, Deborah Roberts, left a heartfelt caption, writing: "It's a day we have dreamed of and cannot believe is here. Bursting with pride doesn't begin to describe how we feel about our sweet little girl who has become a young woman and now college graduate.

"Leila, we are so very proud of all that you are and all that you've achieved during a challenging four years. You have struggled, triumphed and risen time and again. Congratulations @cleilapatra #proud #mama #grateful #parents #graduation."

Fans loved Nick's reaction

And the family had another reason to celebrate recently, as not only did their daughter Courtney celebrate her birthday, but she was getting married soon.

Both the Today Show weatherman and the ABC journalist took to social media to wish Courtney a very happy day and to revealed to fans that they were on countdown to her nuptials as well.

Al posted a series of photos of Courtney through the years and wrote: "A very #happybirthday to my little pumpkin @ouichefroker who in three weeks is getting married. #wheredidthetimego."

Deborah also shared a throwback of Courtney with a heartfelt message too. "Can't believe she's so grown up and so beautiful and celebrating a birthday and about to get married. So proud and honored to call @ouichefroker my bonus girl! Happy birthday! Let's show her some love!!!"

