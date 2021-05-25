Al Roker and wife celebrate dreamy family moment they've been waiting for The couple couldn't believe it

Al Roker and his adoring wife, Deborah Roberts, had a very proud parenting moment on Tuesday and they couldn't wait to share their news with fans.

The Today show weatherman was beaming in the photo alongside his wife which she posted on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Al and Deborah were surrounded by their loved ones as they celebrated their daughter Leila's graduation.

WATCH: Al Roker suprises daughter Leila in live chat

The couple were joined by Al's firstborn, Courtney, their son Nick and Leila and Deborah's heartfelt caption said it all.

"It’s a day we have dreamed of and cannot believe is here. Bursting with pride doesn’t begin to describe how we feel about our sweet little girl who has become a young woman and now college graduate.

"Leila, we are so very proud of all that you are and all that you’ve achieved during a challenging four years. You have struggled, triumphed and risen time and again. Congratulations @cleilapatra #proud #mama #grateful #parents #graduation."

Al and Deborah celebrated their daughter's graduation

They've certainly had a lot to celebrate as a family recently. Earlier this month Courtney was the focus of their excitement.

She rang in a birthday and it's almost her wedding day too.

The ABC journalist took to social media to wish Courtney a very happy day and to reveal they're on countdown to her nuptials.

Al shares her two youngest children with his wife

Al posted a series of photos of Courtney through the years and wrote: "A very #happybirthday to my little pumpkin @ouichefroker who in three weeks is getting married. #wheredidthetimego."

Deborah also shared a throwback of Courtney with a touching message. "Can’t believe she’s so grown up and so beautiful and celebrating a birthday and about to get married. So proud and honored to call @ouichefroker my bonus girl! Happy birthday! Let’s show her some love!!!"

