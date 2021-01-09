Al Roker shares sad news about daughter with heartfelt family photo The weatherman was brought to tears

Al Roker was reunited with his children over the holidays but on Friday he shared the sad news that his daughter, Leila, was leaving the country.

The Today show weatherman and co-anchor had a lot of "sniffles" as he waved her off, back to France, where she currently lives.

Taking to Instagram, Al posted a selfie with his wife, Deborah, son, Nick, and Leila too. "Where did the last 3 weeks go?" he captioned the snapshot. "Just dropped off our sweet @cleilapatra at the airport for her flight back to #paris Sniffles all around."

Deborah mirrored his statement as she commented: "Those smiles are masking our tears."

The TV star shares Leila and Nick with Deborah and is also a dad to daughter, Courtney, from his first marriage.

They’re an incredibly tight-knit family and on Father’s Day Leila - who is a freelance journalist - dedicated a sweet message to her famous dad.

Al and his wife were so sad to say goodbye to their daughter

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Thank you for supporting me in everything I do, sending me the coolest letters around town, and always looking for ways to help others. Love you, Pappers!"

The presenter revealed on the Today Show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery, and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

Al's daughter Leila lives in France

He thrilled his fans post-surgery when he told his co-stars, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb: ”I just went to the doctor yesterday and I got some good news. The initial results look hopeful.”

His doctor then confirmed: ”Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years."

