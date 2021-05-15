Hannah Hargrave
Today show's Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts updated fans with sweet family news and they're so excited
Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have a lot to celebrate and they still can’t quite believe it.
The happy couple have two children together as well as Al's daughter from his first marriage, and on Friday they revealed Courtney is not just ringing in a birthday, she's almost a married woman too.
Both the Today show weatherman and the ABC journalist took to social media to wish Courtney a very happy day and to revealed to fans that they were on countdown to her nuptials as well.
Al posted a series of photos of Courtney through the years and wrote: "A very #happybirthday to my little pumpkin @ouichefroker who in three weeks is getting married. #wheredidthetimego."
Deborah also shared a throwback of Courtney with a heartfelt message too. "Can’t believe she’s so grown up and so beautiful and celebrating a birthday and about to get married. So proud and honored to call @ouichefroker my bonus girl! Happy birthday! Let’s show her some love!!!"
Al shared a selection of photos of his daughter Courtney
Al and Deborah have also raised daughter, Leila, who lives in France, and their son, Nick, who resides with them in New York.
They were all fortunate enough to be reunited over the festive period when they celebrated as a family.
It has been a tough year for them all as they've not only navigated the COVID-19 pandemic but Al's battle with prostate cancer too.
Al and Deborah are proud parents
Deborah was Al's rock during his diagnosis in 2020, and recently opened up about the strength of their relationship and how they supported each other in a joint interview with People magazine.
Deborah said: "My heart just sank to my toes. Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."
She added: "It was very emotional for me."
Fortunately, he was given the all-clear following treatment continues to be monitored and tested. Al also encourages men to have regular check-ups.
He is grateful for every day he gets to be with his family, especially for Deborah, who he affectionately calls his "rock".
