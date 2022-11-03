Today host Al Roker's New York home isn't what you'd expect

Today star Al Roker owns two beautiful homes, a stunning townhouse in Manhattan which he purchased over 15 years ago, and a second home in the Hudson River Valley.

The star resides with his wife, Deborah Roberts and their three children, Leila, Nicholas and Courtney often come to stay. Speaking to Forbes, he previously described it as the "anti-Hamptons", adding that, "You can still go to the grocery store and get a quart of milk for less than $35." While the property may be located in the New York area, it's got plenty of room and it's full of low-key charm. Take a look around...

WATCH: Proof that Al Roker's home is oh-so cosy

Al Roker's living room

Al shared a photo of himself and his family on New Year's Eve in the living room. It's decorated with a muted beige colour palette with hints of red seen in piping on the couch and window blinds, as well as pillows and a patterned rug. It has high ceilings and three large white sash windows for plenty of natural light.

Another image Al took of his children taking a nap showed a close up of the room's geometric-print cushions, as well as a wooden side table where the family have several stacks of books piled up.

Al Roker's kitchen

Al's kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances including a stove and matching splashback panels, and cream cupboards with silver handles. As with Al's living room, there are splashes of red seen in the window blinds, as well as in a storage bowl seen on one shelf, and a painting mounted upon the wall.

Al Roker's garden

Al showed off his magical garden while it snowed over the festive period. It has a tiled walkway and tall trees surrounding either side of the lawn.

Al Roker's dining room

In keeping with the living room, Al's dining space has a wooden dining table and black wooden dining chairs with curved backs. The room has been given a feminine touch via a vase of pink and orange flowers, and pink wicker placemats.

Al Roker's office

Al appears to have a private office-turned-library with one wall taken up entirely by a built-in bookcase. Al also has various family photographs displayed in the room.

