Amanda Holden shares adorable picture of her twinning daughters Lexi and Hollie The family are currently on holiday

Amanda Holden is enjoying the last days of her sunny holiday before she returns back to London, and on Thursday she couldn't help but share the most adorable photo of her two daughters.

The snap, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, shows Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 9, posing together on the beach whilst wearing twinning outfits.

Both girls are looking towards the camera and showing off their biggest grin – and it's no surprise as following months of restrictions the family have finally enjoyed a fun half term abroad.

It's thought the family travelled to sunny Portugal for their week-long holiday.

On Wednesday, after days of social media silence, Amanda shared a stunning picture showing her in a white bikini.

"Feeling 'all white' today," she told her nearly two million followers, whilst the bright blue sky and seascape dazzled in the background.

Amanda's daughters looked happy at the beach

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the holiday snap, with Tess Daly praising her for wearing a bikini from her brand Naia Beach: "You look SENSATIONAL, love the @naia_beach."

"Absolutely stunning," added a follower, whilst a second remarked: "Looking gorgeous Amanda!"

She later followed up the snap with a rare picture of Lexi, looking gorgeous in a blue shirt whilst looking on towards the sea.

Amanda posed in a white bikini earlier in the week

"My beautiful baby girl has grown up so fast. #Lexi," the 50-year-old wrote across the picture of her eldest daughter with husband Chris Hughes.

Many of the presenter's fans have in the past compared the 15-year-old to This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

In a snap taken last summer, fans told the star: "Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby! I knew her at 15!", a second added: "I thought the exact same!"

Another remarked: "Was thinking the same thing!!" A fourth added: "I was just going to say that she looks like Holly Willoughby xx."