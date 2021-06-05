Ginger Zee stuns with leather-clad look The Good Morning America star looked amazing

Ginger Zee is pulling out all the stops in the style stakes recently and her latest look is no exception.

The GMA meteorologist shared a photo on Instagram wearing a pair of skintight leather-look leggings and she was head-to-toe perfection.

MORE: Ginger Zee looks radiant in summer vacation photos with sons

Ginger teamed the rust-coloured pants with a white t-shirt, light blue jacket and a pair of heels. She was posing in front of a huge fire truck but she completely stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in white shorts during day out at oyster farm

The star snuck in a mini-vacation with her sons, Adrian and Miles, this week when she took them to Philadelphia.

Ginger shared several snapshots of their adventure as they visited the zoo, as well as plenty of other sights of the city.

SEE: Ginger Zee's husband posts unexpected video of her in their bedroom

The weatherwoman also had some uplifting news for her fans when she revealed she has finally overcome a health struggle she’s been battling for some time.

Ginger's look was so chic

Ginger has been desperate to get back to running following an Achilles injury in December, which had prevented her from doing her usual workout routine.

However, the mother-of-two told her fans on Instagram this week that she had finally been able to go out running again.

Beaming with joy in a series of running selfies, Ginger wrote in the caption: "It's been 6 months of physical therapy & alternate workouts, a month of building back endurance but I AM BACK!

MORE: Ginger Zee's flirty dress sparks a fan frenzy

MORE: Ginger Zee shares emotional photo of sons from poignant day

"Running had been a huge part of my life so the Achilles injury last December was a real frustration.

Ginger has been on vacation with her children

"On this #GlobalRunningDay I am smiling ear to ear with gratitude that I have the privilege of being able to run."

Fans were quick to comment on Ginger's joyful news, with one writing: "You are amazing, such a good role model!" while another wrote: "Glad you're feeling better!" A third added: "Congratulations on your perseverance to heal and strengthen!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.