Ginger Zee is delighted as she overcomes struggle in uplifting new post The Good Morning America star had reason to celebrate this week!

Ginger Zee was over the moon on Wednesday after she overcame a hurdle she had been battlinging for several months.

The Good Morning America star has been desperate to get back to running following an Achilles injury in December, which had been preventing her from doing her usual workout routine.

However, the mother-of-two told her fans on Instagram this week that she had finally been able to gout running again.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee shares glimpse inside her home gym

Beaming with joy in a series of running selfies, Ginger wrote in the caption: "It's been 6 months of physical therapy & alternate workouts, a month of building back endurance but I AM BACK!

"Running had been a huge part of my life so the Achilles injury last December was a real frustration.

"On this #GlobalRunningDay I am smiling ear to ear with gratitude that I have the privilege of being able to run."

Ginger Zee has been able to go running for the first time since her injury

Fans were quick to comment on Ginger's joyful news, with one writing: "You are amazing, such a good role model!" while another wrote: "Glad you're feeling better!" A third added: "Congratulations on your perseverance to heal and strengthen!"

Prior to getting back outside running, Ginger regularly shared inspiring workout videos on social media.

The star has her a gym area in her New York home, featuring everything from exercise machines to weights.

Ginger is a popular meteorologist on Good Morning America, but has been absent from the main studio for over a year due to her travelling commitments reporting on the weather.

Fans can't wait for Ginger to return to the GMA studios

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?"

The GMA star with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confuse expression on her face.

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

