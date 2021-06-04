Ginger Zee looks radiant in summer vacation photos with her children The meteorologist took a well-deserved break

Ginger Zee was feeling those summer vibes when she shared snapshots from her sun-drenched getaway - and she looked amazing.

The Good Morning America weatherwoman took time out from her hectic work schedule to enjoy a break with her boys, Miles and Adrian.

Ginger opened up her family vacation photo album and posted some snapshots on Instagram and they appeared to be having the best time during their city break.

In the images, the GMA star showed off her gym-toned physique in a pair of white shorts and a strappy black top.

"I’m taking a vacation in SILLADELPHIA" Miles has been telling people," she wrote about their trip to Philadelphia. "I rarely get to bring the kids for work trips but wait until you see where we are this morning... we could not leave them out."

Later that day, the mum-of-two took her children to the Philadelphia Zoo where they were bowled over by the dinosaur exhibit.

Ginger took her sons to see the sites of Philadephia

Ginger thanked the zoo for having them and took plenty of videos and photos of the impressive day out.

The star adores being a mum to her children who she shares with her husband, Ben Aaron and they regularly update fans with their family antics on social media.

She recently posted a hilarious video of her son having a tantrum in the car as a result of her and her husband's singing.

Ginger visited the dinosaur exhibit at the Philadephia Zoo

Alongside the footage, the down-to-earth star wrote: "Miles didn’t want to sit & wait in the car... and he really didn’t want us to sing... he especially did not appreciate our song choice @benaarontv."

She recently made a confession about her future plans with her husband - who is also a television personality - when she was asked on Instagram if she would consider making a TV show with him.

"Have you and Ben talked about doing a tv show together?" one inquisitive social media follower asked, to which she responded: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

They would certainly provide plenty of entertainment.

