Ginger Zee shares emotional photo featuring her sons on poignant day The Good Morning America star shares two young boys with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee is a doting mother-of-two and loves nothing more than being a parent.

The Good Morning America star is raising her children to be respectful and to understand the importance of gratitude, as her latest Instagram post proved.

Ginger shared an emotional photo of her sons laying down flowers on a gravestone on Memorial Day, to remember those who sacrificed their lives.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee showcases incredible workout routine at home gym

Alongside the picture, Ginger wrote: "Today we honor those who have made the greatest sacrifice."

Fans were quick to comment on the meaningful image, with one writing: "Thank you for teaching your boys respect," while another wrote: "It's nice your boys will grow up knowing the meaning of Memorial Day."

A third added: "Touching moment," alongside two crying face emojis.

Ginger is mom to sons Adrian and Miles, who she shares with husband Ben Aaron.

GMA's Ginger Zee shared an emotional photo featuring her adorable sons

The popular TV personality often shares glimpse of her family life on social media, and over the weekend posted a hilarious video of her son having a tantrum in the car as a result of her and her husband's singing.

Alongside the footage, the down-to-earth star wrote: "Miles didn’t want to sit & wait in the car... and he really didn’t want us to sing... he especially did not appreciate our song choice @benaarontv."

The meteorologist and her young family reside in New York, but she tied the knot to Ben in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

Ginger and husband Ben Aaron are doting parents to two young sons

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

Ginger is a popular meteorologist on Good Morning America, but has been absent from the main studio for over a year due to her travelling commitments.

The GMA star and her husband live in New York

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?" Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confused expression on her face.

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

