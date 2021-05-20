Ginger Zee amazes fans in just a life vest as she prepares for 'epic adventure' The star was filming in an amazing location

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee prepared to film in an incredible location, and she wowed fans as she wore just a life vest for her 'epic adventure'.

MORE: Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels

The meteorologist looked sensational as she styled out the yellow item as she got into a kayak to explore her surroundings.

Ginger was filming inside a beautiful 19th century church in Mexico that had previously been submerged up until this point.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her toned physique in workout video

"Want to join me for an epic adventure this morning?" the star asked her one million Instagram followers.

"Yes, that's a 19th century church that WAS underwater… Turn on @goodmorningamerica – the adventure is only overshadowed by the important message about staggering drought developing right here in our country."

In a follow-up post, the star explained that as droughts had gotten progressively worse over the years more of the church had been uncovered during the dry seasons.

She added that this year was the first time that the church had been so unearthed that it was actually possible to walk through it and admire the incredible architecture.

Ginger went on an 'epic adventure'

Back on land, the star was rocking a beautiful blue top with some black jeans.

MORE: Ginger Zee's hair transformation is nothing like you'd expect

MORE: Ginger Zee wows fans with beautiful all-green outfit

Ginger's fans were just as amazed as her, as one wrote: "Stunning," and a second followed up by adding: "Wow. Amazing."

Many fans also pledged to watch the segment, with one noting how it might just be Ginger's "best assignment" yet.

Ginger's husband, Ben Aaron, recently left fans surprised after he posted a video of the star in her sleep having what looked to be a very interesting dream.

The meteorologist was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.

The star was filiming a Good Morning America segment

Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post. "I don't remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote.

Ginger has a history of a serious sleeping disorder as she suffers from narcolepsy which is likely why she also wears a sleep ring too.

MORE: Ginger Zee left stunned by husband's actions in new video inside family home

She opened up about the condition and the difficult journey leading up to her health discovery in an honest interview on Narcolepsy 360 earlier this year.

"I remember in high school falling asleep in class which was not my MO," she said of when the symptoms began. "I was an overachieving perfectionist."

She added: "I fell asleep in every movie I went to. Any time it was dark I would fall asleep."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.