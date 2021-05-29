Ginger Zee is moving with the seasons and we are loving her summer fashion vibes. The GMA star revealed to fans that she’s been eagerly awaiting the sunny weather so that she could wear her latest look.

Ginger shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a cute midi dress covered in lemons and captioned the image: "I've been waiting months to wear this one," and added the hashtag, "bringonsummer".

The meteorologist's social media followers went crazy for her outfit and commented: "I need this dress in my life," and, "very pretty and feminine".

WATCH: Ginger Zee enjoys an at-home workout

Others urged her to reveal where she got it from with many suggesting it was from the sustainable brand, Reformation.

Ginger is no stranger to envy-inducing fashion statements and recently revealed she often rents her outfits in a bid to be environmentally friendly.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.

Ginger has been waiting months to wear the lemon print dress

"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."

Ginger is a climate change activist and recently hosted the TV special: It's Not Too Late: Earth Day.

As well as her career as a storm chaser, she's also a devoted wife and mother to her two young sons.

Ginger and her husband would love their own TV show

She recently made a confession about her future plans with her husband, Ben Aaron - who is also a television personality - when she was asked on Instagram if she would consider making a TV show with him.

"Have you and Ben talked about doing a tv show together?" one inquisitive social media follower asked, to which she responded: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

