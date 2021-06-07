BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares rare photo of eldest daughter for special reason The BBC Breakfast host is a doting dad of three

Dan Walker has given fans a sweet glimpse into life at home as his family marked his eldest daughter Susanna's 14th birthday over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC Breakfast host shared a series of snaps - including a rare image of his teenager and some photos of her delicious-looking homemade birthday cake.

MORE: Dan Walker jokes about having a 'marital tiff' with Louise Minchin after hilarious TV blunder

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at TikTok dance

"Happy Birthday to our amazing, gorgeous, kind and wonderful 14-year-old Susie," he remarked. "She wanted waffles for breakfast, a chocolate brownie cake with sprinkles for later & some brown converse high-tops (which are surprisingly hard to find). I hope you have a lovely Sunday."

MORE: Dan Walker treated to unbelievable birthday cake made by his kids

READ: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals latest 'debate' with wife Sarah

Dan, 44, later clarified some of the items visible on his living room mantlepiece. "For those asking... the octopus is a pressie from Susie's brother & sister.

"The candle holders are made from nine different woods and were an anniversary gift from my brother-in-law (who is a master cabinet maker and a wood genius) and the picture on the wall was a birthday present for Mrs W a few years ago. It is by the brilliant @lisahouseartist."

The pictures Dan shared from the weekend's celebrations

The TV star tends to keep his family life away from the spotlight, and has opted to protect the privacy of his children by covering their faces in social media pictures.

SEE: Dan Walker shares hilarious photo of parents - and his fans can relate!

He married wife Sarah back in 2001 and the couple now share three children: son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica. They met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

The family moved back to the Yorkshire city four years ago, with the broadcaster opening up about the reason behind the decision in an interview with MailOnline.

Speaking to the publication in 2018, Dan said: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives - we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.