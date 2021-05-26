Dan Walker jokes about having a 'marital tiff' with co-host Louise Minchin after hilarious TV blunder The previous day Dan referred to his co-host as Louise Walker

Following his hilarious TV gaffe the previous day, Dan Walker joked about having a "marital tiff" with his BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin. Louise, 52, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday morning to share a selfie - with Dan turning his back on her.

"Good morning, better late than never and @mrdanwalker has turned his back on me today!!" she teased. Upon seeing the tongue-in-cheek post, Dan replied: "We had a marital tiff."

WATCH: Dan Walker accidentally refers to co-host Louise Minchin as his wife

Viewers were quick to react, with one joking: "Are you friends yet? Or are you putting on a brave face with your TV wife on set?" Another said: "Now the former non Mrs Walker."

The post comes a day after Dan accidentally referred to his co-host as "Louise Walker". The 44-year-old told viewers: "Good Morning, welcome to Breakfast with Louise Walker. Louise Walker?"

Bursting into fits of laughter, Dan quickly apologised and remarked: "Sorry. Louise Minchin - apologies - and Dan Walker." A smiling Louise replied: "I just don't know what to say."

Moments later, Dan took to his social media pages to clarify he was not in fact married to Louise as he shared a series of throwback pictures of the pair working together.

Both Dan and Louise front BBC Breakfast together

"Just to confirm... I do love working with Louise but we are not married... despite what I said on #BBCBreakfast this morning. #MrAndMrsWalker," he explained.

The broadcaster has been married to his wife Sarah since 2001. They are now parents to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. The couple tied the knot after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Meanwhile, Louise is happily married to her husband of 23 years, David Minchin. They share two daughters, Mia and Scarlett.

