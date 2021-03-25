Dan Walker has delighted his fans by giving them a rare glimpse into his family life. After finishing BBC Breakfast for the week, the journalist expressed his joy after his son Joe produced an amazing BBQ feast.

"Big moment... our lad has conquered his first ever barbecue #StartWithSausages," he wrote alongside a rare snap of his child.

"The ones on the left are Wild Boar and the ones on the right are Merguez. We got them from @intwoodfarm and they were amazing!!!"

Fans were quick to applaud the youngster's efforts, with one writing: "Good effort young Mr Walker." Another said: "They look great! Tricky not to burn sausages on the bbq! Shall we start BBQ club Dan?" A third post read: "Think a chef in the making!"

As well as his son Joe, TV presenter Dan is a father to two young daughters; Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan shared this snap of son Joe's feast

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and her concerns that his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

