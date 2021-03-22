Dan Walker marked his second lockdown birthday in the sweetest way. The BBC Breakfast host, who turned 44 on Friday, was treated to a delicious homemade chocolate cake from his children.

Sharing a snap of the wonderful creation on Instagram Stories, the doting father gushed: "The kids made me this cake… delicious."

MORE: Dan Walker reveals results of latest lockdown haircut - and fans react

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at TikTok dance

The birthday cake - Mars Bar Slice - was covered in melted milk chocolate, and was topped with chunks of Mars bars and Rice Krispies - yum!

READ: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin celebrates happy news after painful injury

MORE: Dan Walker shares extremely rare photo of his children during home renovation

On Twitter, he added: "The day just got even better... the kids have made a double layer Mars Bar Rice Krispie cake. Not a day to count calories. Thanks for all the birthday wishes."

Dan is a doting father to three children; Joe, Jessica and Susie, all of whom he shares with wife Sarah. The family live in Sheffield with their pet dog Winnie.

Dan Walker was treated to this Mars Bar Slice from his kids

Earlier on in the day, Dan also shared a photo of his lunch – a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with chips and gravy. "Giant Yorkshire Pudding + chips + gravy = perfect birthday lunch," he said.

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

SEE: Emma Willis treated to THREE amazing birthday cakes

However, some fans were left wondering how to go about eating his feast. "Lots of people asking how you eat this," he later wrote. "Well... eat about half the chips and then fold the Yorkshire in half like a giant chip wrap. You'll never look back."

He also enjoyed this Yorkshire pudding

Impressed with the celebratory meal, Dan's followers quickly left comments. "Happy birthday Dan Walker. Looks like you've had a great day being very spoilt," remarked one person, while another said: "Sounds like you’ve had a perfect day. Well deserved!"

The TV star has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the programme from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and was recently appointed as the new host The NFL Show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.