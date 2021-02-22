BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks fan reaction with incredibly rare photo of daughter The BBC journalist is a doting dad to three children

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker gave his followers a treat on Sunday, sharing a sneak peek into his home life with his children during his time off.

The 43-year-old, who shares three young children with wife Sarah, uploaded a sweet snapshot showing one of his daughters playing Nerf War.

"This is how seriously we take #Nerf battles in our house at the moment #LockdownLife," he wrote in the caption. "Apparently she can see."

The photo showed his little girl covering her head with a woven basket, whilst holding up a Nerf toy gun and a makeshift cardboard shield.

Fans were quick to applaud father-and-daughter's efforts, with one writing: "There's nothing like a Nerf gun battle with the kids... treasure these moments Dan, very precious! Lovely post." Another remarked: "Same in our house. Love it."

"I'm loving her style, she's out to win," a third follower stated, while another commented: "When in doubt wear everything ha ha."

Dan is a father to his son Joe and his two daughters, Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

The doting dad, who has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family.

Dan is a popular face on the BBC

"She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

