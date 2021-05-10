BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals latest 'debate' with wife Sarah - and fans react The couple share three young children together

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has revealed he found himself in the doghouse following his date night with wife Sarah this weekend.

Taking to his social media pages, the 44-year-old confessed his spouse has banned him from suggesting movies for the next six months after poorly picking action film Tenet - which was to neither of their likings!

"Just watched #Tenet with Mrs Walker... or at least we think we did!" he wrote. "I have no idea what it was about." The presenter added: "My wife has banned me from making film suggestions for at least 6 months."

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes was quick to sympathise, writing: "Nearly three hours you'll never get back. #Tenet."

One follower remarked: "Did the same a few weeks ago convincing the wife and kids it was well worth watching. Gave in after an hour, despite me trying to explain what was going on, I had no idea." Another stated: "Yes! So confusing. I couldn't finish it and went to bed."

However, some fans suggested watching the film again in order to understand it better. "Benefits from a second watch, and maybe watch a YouTube explainer too," one follower offered, while another said: "Watch it again and you'll understand."

Dan is one of the regular faces on BBC Breakfast

Dan and his wife Sarah tied the knot back in 2001 and share three children: Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica. The couple met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

The family moved back to the Yorkshire city four years ago, with the broadcaster opening up about the reason for the decision in an interview with MailOnline.

Speaking to the publication in 2018, Dan said: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives - we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

